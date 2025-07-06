What a Day!!!

The board ar the aiport which shows all the diverted and cancelled flights today.

A headache for many travellers, not just coming to the island, but also wanting to get home, and those living on Madeira who have probably booked a holiday, many with connecting flights to their destination.

Im sure there will be many horror stories over the next days with passengers left stranded, and the lack of information from the airlines, which is something that should be looked into and resolved.

Also with many people travelling this time of year, flights are almost full, so passengers are waiting days to get an alternative flight.

A couple of flights coming back from Porto Santo are managing to land now, so let’s hope things improve for the evening.

