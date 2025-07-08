8 Flights Divert

8 Flights DivertTobi Hughes·6th July 2025Madeira News At least 8 flights have diverted in the last 90 minutes, most flights have diverted to Portugal, and obe to the Canaries. Tenerife is also experiencing problems with flughts unable to land, this is due to low cloud giving poor visibility. Help & Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... Related