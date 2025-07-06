easyJet plane diverted to Canary Islands again

The easyJet airline plane from Lisbon that was diverted to Gran Canaria yesterday due to the strong winds at Madeira International Airport was diverted again today.

The plane took off from Gran Canaria Airport at 11:30 am, but was once again prevented from landing in Madeira by the wind, which this Sunday reached 73 km/h.

Really don’t understand why flights from Lisbon would divert to Canaries, and to do it twice 😱😱😱

At the moment, there are four more planes circling around, looking for a window of opportunity to get to the runway. A numver if other flights have already diverted also, nothing has landed for at least an hour.

As reported by Aeroportos da Madeira, adverse weather conditions may affect Madeira Airport until tomorrow, July 7th.

From Diário Notícias

