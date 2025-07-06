Parking dispute leads to fight at Praia Formosa

A Madeiran woman told DIÁRIO that, yesterday afternoon, she was prevented from parking in the Praia Formosa car park by a group of tourists.

According to reports, the group was saving space for another vehicle and, when the driver tried to park, she was “blocked” by tourists, who prevented her from parking in the shaded area.

The same source claims that she asked the tourists to move away, but guarantees that they refused and threatened to call the police, accusing the driver of attempting to run them over.

The woman said she ended up leaving the place, claiming that the situation was becoming “abusive”. However, she regrets this lack of civility on the part of some visitors.

The driver tried to contact the PSP, but said she ended up dropping the complaint.

On the Internet, the video already has two thousand views and more than 400 shares.

From Diário Notícias

