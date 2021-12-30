MADEIRA REGISTERS 794 NEW CASES OF SARS-COV-2 INFECTION

Madeira registered, this Thursday, 794 new cases of covid-19, which means a new record of new cases in the Region. Of these new cases, 42 are imported and the rest are local transmissions.

There are currently over 164 recovered cases to report, so the total number of active cases is 3,123. There was also the death of a 79-year-old man who was vaccinated.

Among the active cases, 35 are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. There are still 106 people in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

