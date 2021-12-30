COVID-19, Coronavirus, group of viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds. In humans, the virus causes respiratory infections. 3D illustration.

Incidence Rates Madeira & Portugal

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Thanks once again to Dietmar Weiß for these latest numbers.

Both Portugal and Madeira seem hard hit by the exponential rise in the freshly registered Covid cases. Madeira shows one of the highest incidence levels in Portugal, but almost all counties of the nation are on a very strong rise now.
My personal opionion is that we have just slipped from the fourth wave (“Delta”) into the fifth wave (“Omicron”) without having an intermediate break, different from the german figures.
All we can do for the next days is to hope that the new “Omicron” variant of the Covid virus really proves less lethal than its previous variants, so that the Intensive Care Units of the Portuguese hospitals can handle the uninevitably coming load of hospitalized patients over the next month.
Today, more important than ever before, it remains essential to protect yourself and all your neighbouring persons by keeping facemasks on, avoiding unnecessary contact with too many people in crowded locations, taking all available vaccinations, frequently testing for the virus – and remaining as prudent as you can, because panic would be the worst advisor you might have in the coming days.

Previous ArticleMADEIRA REGISTERS 794 NEW CASES OF SARS-COV-2 INFECTION
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. Also I wonder if the test rates are higher in Madeira than elsewhere? The more people who are tested the more infections will be found, but it’s wrong to compare different testing rates.

    Reply

  2. Our numbers rising in the UK also. We are not in the peak flu season yet either. This pandemic is not going away any day soon. Although the latest variant appears to be less serious it spreads faster. Pray Madeira will soon see a drop in cases you are a small island and rely on tourist.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: