Madeiran man unconscious in the sea of ​​Porto Moniz

This afternoon, an unconscious man was sighted in the sea, floating near the Porto Moniz islet.

SANAS-Madeira was activated to the scene, having found the Madeiran in the water behind the jetty of the shelter port, together with another man who jumped in to try to save him.

The SANAS team found that the victim was in cardiorespiratory arrest and began resuscitation maneuvers until returning to Porto Moniz.

Once the remaining resources were activated and the vessel was transferred to the port’s waiting dock, the crew continued maneuvering using the AED.

With the arrival of the ambulance from the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, the man was transported to the Porto Moniz Health Center. The firefighters continued to revive him, and the victim regained a pulse.

The other individual who jumped in to help him was also rescued by SANAS.

From Diário Notícias

