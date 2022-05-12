Bar O Avô Reopening

Thanks to Maurice for this update.

Some of you kindly responded to the appeal that was posted recently. Filipe Gomes sends his thanks and the funds sent have paid some bills. A cleaner has been in to help get the bar ready as it has been shut all of this year. There are still some important bills and paperwork to be paid and stock etc purchased to enable the bar to be opened.

If some more of you could help with this fund raiser, all of which will be returned to you, please let me know at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com and then Maurice will forward bank details and any other information. Almist €1,000 has been raised so just over €1,000 is still needed.

