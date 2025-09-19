Sahara DustTobi Hughes·19th September 2025Madeira News A few photos I have just taken of the Sahara Dust suspended in the air. The Dust will be with us for a couple of days, only clearing later on Sunday. With rain expected Sunday, there could be a muddy mess around your properties and businesses. Help & Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... Related