President of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira salutes Cristiano Ronaldo’s 40th birthday

The Legislative Assembly of Madeira issued, this Wednesday, a congratulatory message from the president of ALRAM to Cristiano Ronaldo, on the day that the Madeiran footballer celebrates his 40th birthday.

“On behalf of the people of Madeira and Porto Santo, I salute the 40 years of Cristiano Ronaldo, the best footballer in the world and the greatest pride of our Region”, can be read in the message from José Manuel Rodrigues.

The note published on the official ALRAM website points out that “Cristiano Ronaldo is an islander who made the world his island, but who does not forget his roots and the memories of the land where he was born”, and highlights that “his life path marked by work, effort, perseverance, ambition and achievement is an example for everyone and demonstrates the race and character of the Madeirans”.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a symbol of Madeira and the image of Portugal in the world and, on this day, we wish him the greatest of luck and thank him for everything he has done throughout his life, for the benefit of the community that saw him born and that he has projected globally. Congratulations, Cristiano”, he concluded.

