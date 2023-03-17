It really has been a day for visit today, was lovely to see you both, and glad you made it back to the island.

After a long wait, since 2019, we finally are back on beautiful Madeira! It was great to meet with Tobi and Nelio at Munchies albeit briefly, looks a great place to go for a meal, which we do before the end of our holiday.

We must thank Sergio,(our taxi driver for the day) who took us to some parts of the island which were a little off the usual tourist route,and made it very interesting, he is very knowledgeable about his island

Cheers Bryan and Dennis

