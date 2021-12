Today, December 6th, the Autonomous Region of Madeira records the death of two patients, a 79-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, both with covid-19.

According to a note from the office of the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, the victims, admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, were vaccinated against covid-19, but had associated comorbidities.

To date, Madeira accounts for a total of 116 deaths associated with the disease.

From Diário Notícias

