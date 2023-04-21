Madeira Now On Sale Now

Madeira Island – Pearl of the Atlantic

Only 4 hours flying time from the UK and surrounded by the deep blue Atlantic Ocean, Madeira is known as the Pearl of the Atlantic. For the last eight years Madeira has been voted the World’s Leading Island destination by the World Travel Awards, so it’s no wonder that 285,110 Brits visited Madeira in 2022.

With a year-round subtropical climate, Madeira is a haven of natural beauty with dense green forests, volcanic mountains, waterfalls and beautiful coastlines. There is something to offer all visitors – both young and old and from all walks of life.

Famous for Walks and Trails alongside the Levadas that were built many years ago to help the farmers irrigate their land. Take a gentle stroll or a demanding trek through some of the most stunning scenery you will find anywhere in the world.

Madeira is also home to the Laurissilva forest – an outstanding relic of a previously widespread forest that is recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. It is the largest surviving area of laurel forest in the world. Visitors often describe the forest as a visit to Jurassic Park!

Madeira is now famous for numerous adventure sports such as, Paragliding, Kayaking, Surfing, Canyoning, Big Game Fishing, Scuba Diving, Trail Running, Mountain Biking. Less strenuous activities such as Whale & Dolphin Watching, 4×4 Safaris, Wine Tours, Bird and Wildlife Tours, Marine Safaris or Stargazing are available. Take a tour on a glass bottomed boat to view the fascinating marine life, or soar above Funchal in a cable car and return on the exhilarating toboggans from Monte.

Madeirans have been welcoming guests for over 200 years – so they know a thing or two about entertaining visitors. Madeirans love to party, so there is always something happening somewhere on the island every month of the year. Over 100 Festivals are celebrated each year from the Wine Festival to the Classic Car Exhibition or the Flower Festival to the Carnival that rivals the famous Rio Carnival. And Madeira celebrates each New Year with one of the most stunning pyrotechnic shows in the world.

Then of course there is the Food. With hundreds of restaurants offering an abundance of Seafood and exotic fruit and vegetables visitors can enjoy everything from simple local traditional foods to fine dining. With two Michelin starred restaurants the level of cuisine is as high as you will find anywhere in the world. Washed down with superb Portuguese wines that will rival the finest French wines.

Madeira’s nightlife also includes Classical Concerts, Fado, Theatre, Cinema, Nightclubs and many venues that host some excellent local musical performers.

That’s the beauty of Madeira – it offers something for everyone.

Visiting Madeira comes with a strong warning – over 70% of first-time visitors fall in love with the island and return within a year! Many return to become residents.

