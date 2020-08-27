According to data from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere [IPMA], the orange alert for hot weather that has been in effect in the Region since the beginning of the week, should be felt until tomorrow. The heat wave that is plaguing Madeira will continue for a few more hours with the persistence of very high values ​​of the maximum temperature. Thermometers should reach 30ºC

The south coast and mountainous areas are on orange alert due to the heat until tomorrow.

Also according to the IPMA, only the North Coast and Porto Santo signal yellow warning. Although a small drop in temperature is expected in mountainous areas, the scorching weather remains at a maximum temperature of 30ºC and a minimum of 23ºC. The sky will be lightly cloudy or clear. The wind will be light to moderate (up to 30 km / h), predominantly from the northeast, sometimes blowing strong (up to 40 km / h) at the eastern and western ends of the island.

As for the state of the sea, on the North Coast there are waves from the northeast with 1 to 1.5 meters. On the South Coast, the waves, from the southeast, may oscillate up to 1 meter. The temperature of the sea water returns to around 25ºC.

Dry weather and scorching temperatures put Madeira at extreme risk of exposure to ultraviolet radiation.

For Saturday a small drop in the maximum temperature is expected, which should, however, reach 28ºC. The minimum temperature also drops: it will be around 22ºC, with low rainfall occurring until late morning in the northern and highlands.

Highest temperature yesterday reached 34.2° in Pico Alto. Much of the south and mountain areas were above 30°. The place with the lowest temperature was Porto Moniz with 25.6°

From Jornal Madeira