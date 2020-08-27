The Funchal City Council informed this Thursday that the access to the Ecological Park of Funchal will remain closed until Saturday 29th of August.

The measure is necessary due to the extension of the alert for high temperatures in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, with conditions favorable to the occurrence and spread of fires, read in the note sent to the newsrooms.

The Funchal Municipality also stressed that it may maintain these measures in the following days, if the weather alert for the weekend justifies it.

The Municipality appealed to all citizens to adopt responsible behaviors and in any suspicious situation to immediately contact the competent authorities.

From Jornal Madeira