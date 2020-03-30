The test result was negative for the patient who yesterday ‘closed’ part of the emergency service at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça and sent two firefighters from Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol to isolation. Information confirmed by the commander of that corporation.

After being evaluated at the Ribeira Brava Health Center, firefighters were called in to transport the patient to the emergency room at the Central Hospital of Funchal. Only on arrival at the emergency room, during the screening, he did show symptoms that constituted a possible Covid-19 infection, hence the preventive measures adopted at the time.

From Diário Notícias