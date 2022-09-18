Fortaleza do Pico returns to construction

Today’s headline in Jornal Madeira addresses the state of Fortaleza do Pico and the new requalification works that the Regional Government will have to carry out again for the second time since the structure came under the responsibility of the Region.

JM recalls that the historic building of São Pedro was ceded to the Region in 2014 and, a year and a half later, the Regional Government ordered the rehabilitation to begin. The space opened in 2018, but it never saw much activity. Currently, the fortress is still open to visitors, however, it is facing advanced degradation and is going back to work with money from the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

From Jornal Madeira

