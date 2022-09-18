IPMA PREDICTS RAIN FOR TODAY ACROSS THE REGION

It’s certainly arrived, non stop this side for the last few hours. Photos from my balcony….

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere forecasts for today in the Region a very cloudy sky with periods of rain or showers, which may be accompanied by thunderstorms.

The wind will be light to moderate (10 to 30 km/h) from the north/northeast, sometimes blowing strong (up to 40 km/h) in the highlands until late morning.

For the city of Funchal, the sky will generally be very cloudy, also with periods of rain or showers, which may be accompanied by thunderstorms. The wind will be light (less than 15 km/h).

As for the state of the sea, on the north coast, the waves will be from the northwest with 1 to 1.5 meters and, on the south coast, they will be from the southwest with 1 meter.

The temperature of the sea water will be around 24/25ºC

