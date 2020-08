The six tests to covid-19 carried out yesterday in Porto Santo all had negative results, as revealed to the Jornal Madeira by the local health delegate, Rogério Correia.

Thus, of the 17 people who made up the local transmission chain, three are infected and remain in quarantine.

The remaining 14 had negative tests, although they will be tested again shortly, and are currently under active surveillance.

From Jornal Madeira