Adventure of three tourists triggers firefighters on the north coast of Madeira

Yesterday three young foreign tourists wanted to get from Arco de São Jorge to Boaventura through the mountains, away from any trail or path. The tour ended up going wrong when one of them fell and was injured in his leg, with a suspected fracture.

Almost 10 hours of rescue followed, involving 18 firefighters from the São Vicente and Porto Moniz corporation and also from Santana and two forest police officers. The difficulty of access complicated the operations of the rescue teams.

The first alert was given shortly after 3 pm and the rescue ended after 1 am.

The tourist was transported to the hospital.

From RTP Madeira

