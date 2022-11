The automation of the Sodiprave group’s chicken slaughtering line allowed a 42% increase in slaughtering capacity, from 3,500 birds per hour to 5,000 birds per hour.

The investment, which cost 1.2 million euros, had European support of around 815 thousand euros.

According to Graça Ornelas, the group’s administrator, she foresees an increase in capacity by 30% with a new project that is already in the preparation phase and foresees the creation of a new aviary in the parish of Santo da Serra.

From Diário Notícias

