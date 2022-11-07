Eduardo Jesus believes that English will continue to vacation in Madeira

The World Travel Market (WTM) started today in England, an event dedicated to tourism that has the presence of several operators from all over the world. Opportunity for the Madeira Promotion Association to also mark its presence in one of the major events linked to the sector.

Present at the event that ends this Wednesday, the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, admits that the Region will not experience a drop in tourists from His Majesty’s land and explains why.

According to Eduardo Jesus, this market is “traditionally older” and that means it is “less dependent on these interest rate issues”. That is why it is “with some expectation and above all with great commitment” that Madeira is present at the WTM.

Speaking to TSF, the secretary also confides that the English market has not been overtaken over the last few years, despite the notorious growth of the national market.

In this Tourism Fair, the objective is to make known to English operators what Madeira is really like and the idea will also be to reach a younger audience. “The English like to travel, specifically to places where they feel more confident. The Madeira archipelago meets the requirements”, he underlined.

From Diário Notícias

