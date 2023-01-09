Exhibition “Photographia Perestrellos” opened this Tuesday

The exhibition entitled “Photographia Perestrellos – Encounters with History” opens this Tuesday, January 10th, at 5 pm, at the Museum of Photography in Madeira.

The Regional Secretary for Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, will be present at the event.

The secretary informs that the exhibition consists of more than a hundred black and white photographs that tell part of the History of Madeira in the 20th century and that show, under the signature of the Perestrellos, the evolution of this Region.

The extensive and valuable collection that the Region holds from this collection includes portraits, the oldest genre of photography, but also a range of panoramic views of urban and rural landscapes in Madeira. These photographs identify the monuments of our heritage, popular and festive traditions, customs, typical costumes, streets, traditional transport and economic activities, some of which are included in tourist guides.

The exhibition will be open to the public until the 29th of April, in the space supervised by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, through the Regional Directorate for Culture.

From Diário Notícias

