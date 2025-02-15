IPMA issues new yellow warning for heavy rain on Monday

The wind will also return with another yellow warning.

Heavy rain and wind will return on Monday afternoon, which is why the IPMA has just issued new yellow warnings for both weather conditions.

Therefore, with regard to precipitation, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere calculates that between 3 pm on Monday, February 17, and midnight on Tuesday, February 18, there is reason to issue a yellow warning for the entire Madeira archipelago.

There will be periods of rain, which may sometimes be heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms for a period of 9 hours. For now, it is not ruled out that the warning may be raised to another level.

As for the wind, also with the same period of validity of the yellow warning, it should blow with gusts from the southwest up to 80 km/hour on the south coast of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo, while in the mountainous regions it could reach up to 100 km/hour.

It should be noted that a yellow warning for rough seas remains in force for the North of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo, with waves from the northwest reaching the coast with 4 to 4.5 meters, and will be in force until 6:00 am tomorrow, Sunday, February 16.

From Diário Notícias

