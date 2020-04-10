If you haven’t already, take a look at your phone. The Madeirans received, a moment ago, a message from the Regional Civil Protection Service of Madeira (PROCIVRAM) to appeal to stay at home during this Easter period.

As announced today on page 18 of the JM print edition, the Regional Civil Protection Service (SRPC) today launches a new Short Message Service (SMS) warning service to the population of RAM, in a project that involved the three telecommunications and ANACOM. Whoever has a cell phone will now receive messages, starting this Friday, whenever the SRPC needs to send a warning in a situation of natural disasters, catastrophes or exception, such as the one we are currently experiencing.

“This Easter we will continue to comply with preventive measures. Stay at home for your health ”, reads the message.

Thanks to Catti and Ulf who let me know they received the message in English to their phone.