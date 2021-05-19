The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has just issued a yellow warning due to the hot weather, on the South Coast of Madeira.

The persistence of high maximum temperature values ​​motivates the IPMA to put the notice in effect between 6 am on Thursday and 9 pm on Friday .

The same Institute also places the Ultra-Violet Index (IUV) at very high risk for Madeira (10) and Porto Santo (10). It is recommended to use sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t-shirt, parasol, sunscreen and to avoid exposing children to the sun.

The risk of fire will be high in Funchal, Santa Cruz and Machico, while in the other counties the risk is moderate.

Temperature forecast for this Thursday.

Local Temperature

Funchal 28ºC

Câmara de Lobos 27ºC

Ponta do Pargo 27ºC

Lugar de Baixo 26ºC

Funchal (Lido) 26ºC

Santa Cruz 26ºC

Machico 25ºC

São Vincent 25ºC

Porto Moniz 24ºC

Porto Santo 24ºC

Caniçal 23ºC

Santana 23ºC

Santo da Serra 22ºC

