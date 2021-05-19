The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has just issued a yellow warning due to the hot weather, on the South Coast of Madeira.
The persistence of high maximum temperature values motivates the IPMA to put the notice in effect between 6 am on Thursday and 9 pm on Friday .
The same Institute also places the Ultra-Violet Index (IUV) at very high risk for Madeira (10) and Porto Santo (10). It is recommended to use sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t-shirt, parasol, sunscreen and to avoid exposing children to the sun.
The risk of fire will be high in Funchal, Santa Cruz and Machico, while in the other counties the risk is moderate.
Temperature forecast for this Thursday.
Local Temperature
Funchal 28ºC
Câmara de Lobos 27ºC
Ponta do Pargo 27ºC
Lugar de Baixo 26ºC
Funchal (Lido) 26ºC
Santa Cruz 26ºC
Machico 25ºC
São Vincent 25ºC
Porto Moniz 24ºC
Porto Santo 24ºC
Caniçal 23ºC
Santana 23ºC
Santo da Serra 22ºC