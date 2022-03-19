CHÃO DA RIBEIRA HAS A NEW PICNIC AREA

It was yesterday afternoon that Emanuel Câmara, mayor of Porto Moniz, was in Chão da Ribeira where he opened the Merenda Park of Chão da Ribeira, in the parish of Seixal.

The investment made by the municipality was around 96 thousand euros, and aimed at building a picnic area with four barbecue areas, with sinks and drinking water, toilets, social tables and parking spaces.

The project conceived by the municipality follows the traditional line of Palheiros typical of that area, integrated in the area contemplated by the Intervention Plan in Rural Space of Chão da Ribeira, where 3 spaces were built, in the form of a Palheiro with paired stone, two of these buildings they each have two independent barbecue areas, while the third space has toilets available for users of that infrastructure.

Following the visit, Emanuel Câmara pointed out that “this was a pressing need in an area much sought after by Madeirans and tourists, but which actually did not offer a space where people could stop and enjoy all this unique surroundings that Chão da Ribeira has to offer”.

The mayor underlined that this infrastructure is the result of an investment exclusively by the city council, and did not hide his satisfaction with the result of the intervention carried out, highlighting that “in fact, those who arrive here easily see the care that the Porto Moniz City Council took in the projection of this space that is perfectly framed in the area in which it is inserted”.

Emanuel Câmara said he believed that the construction of a picnic area in Chão da Ribeira would bring more people to the municipality, including families who could take the opportunity to spend the weekend in Porto Moniz, taking advantage of that space to carry out family get-togethers very characteristic of the Madeiran population. “It’s a win-win for the entire local economy,” he concluded.

From Jornal Madeira

