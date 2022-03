The Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (SESARAM) reports today, March 19, two more deaths with covid-19, thus bringing the number of victims associated with the disease in the archipelago to 220.

81 people are hospitalized today, 10 less than the day before, according to the most recent Hospitalization Bulletin.

There are currently no patients in intensive care.

From Diário Notícias

