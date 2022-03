Swimmer Mayra Santos is already swimming in the North. She left shortly after 7. 20 am in the morning, not from the predicted place that was the Ponta Delgada ramp due to strong swell. She departed from a small boat and has been swimming for almost four hours. The swimmer who was noted for swimming records in open water, such as the connection between Porto Santo and Madeira, is crossing between Ponta Delgada and Ponta de São Lourenço.

