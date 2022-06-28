First confirmed case of Monkeypox in Madeira

The Regional Directorate for Health informs that, on June 28, 2022, a case of monkeypox infection was confirmed in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The patient in question is an adult male, with a recent travel history to the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region. He is being monitored by the Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, having taken all the measures indicated to control the infection.

Epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

It should be noted that, to date, no other suspected cases of monkeypox infection have been identified in RAM.

It is recalled that individuals who present ulcerative lesions or skin rash, possibly accompanied by palpable lymph nodes, fever, chills, headache, muscle pain and tiredness, should refrain from close physical contact and seek clinical advice.

In the event of a suspected monkeypox infection, SRS Line 24 – 800 242420 should be contacted.

