MADEIRA UNDER ORANGE WARNING DUE TO RAIN THIS AFTERNOON

The weather situation is moderate to high risk for the south coast and mountainous regions.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) issued an orange warning for Precipitation, strong and accompanied by thunderstorms for the south and mountainous regions. The warning is valid between 3 pm and 6 pm this Wednesday, and until then the yellow warning remains, which is extensive to the north coast and Porto Santo.

Due to the IPMA warning, the Regional Civil Protection Service launched a yellow alert, advising to contact the municipality’s municipal civil protection services, local firefighters or 112 in case of damage to their homes caused by excessive rain. Special attention for those who walk on the road, as there may be impassable roads due to flooding caused by rain.

From Jornal Madeira

