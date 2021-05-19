Today, Miguel Albuquerque was with the Executive colleague in charge of Agriculture, Dr. Humberto Vasconcelos, at Companhia Nova de Aguardente, a company created in 2015.

This company owns and produces Canning’s, a regional gin brand that has established itself in the national and international market, especially in the European and Asian markets.

Canning’s Gin was awarded, in 2018, the gold medal at International Wine and Spirits, in its category, counting, since then, among the best in the world.

Further proof that quality and excellence products can be produced and are produced in our Region, with worldwide projection, in any sector.

Unique and distinctive products that also promote our Region abroad.

From Facebook