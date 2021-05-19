Miguel Albuquerque continues to be confident if the Region continues to receive the different batches of vaccines that “collective immunity” will be possible by the end of September, recognising that the arrival of tourists, particularly from the United Kingdom, has consequences in the rise of more cases positive for covid-19.

“It is possible that they will go up, but obviously we are doing everything for that to not happen,” he said, recalling that the need to maintain the rules of social distance even if some Madeirans have already been vaccinated or that the tourists themselves arrive with a PCR test carried out.

Miguel speaks from the visit to Companhia Nova de Aguardente Lda., in the Parque Empresarial da Ribeira Brava.

From Diário Notícias