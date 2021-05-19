  • Home
Miguel Albuquerque continues to be confident if the Region continues to receive the different batches of vaccines that “collective immunity” will be possible by the end of September, recognising that the arrival of tourists, particularly from the United Kingdom, has consequences in the rise of more cases positive for covid-19.

“It is possible that they will go up, but obviously we are doing everything for that to not happen,” he said, recalling that the need to maintain the rules of social distance even if some Madeirans have already been vaccinated or that the tourists themselves arrive with a PCR test carried out.

Miguel speaks from the visit to Companhia Nova de Aguardente Lda., in the Parque Empresarial da Ribeira Brava.

From Diário Notícias

Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

  1. Richard Greaves. Reply

    Many tourists seem to think that if they are vaccinated:
    1. they are safe
    2. everyone else is safe
    3. no longer necessary to wear a mask]
    4. No longer necessary to socially distance.
    All not true. Naturally cases will rise in Madeira. The local police should be enforcing mask wearing and social distancing.

    • Mary Gray Reply

      Please don’t tar us all with the same brush. A lot of us are very sensible and take personal responsibility seriously. I can’t wait to visit the island again but some comments make me feel very unwelcome. I am fully vaccinated but more than happy to take a PCR test before I travel and I will of course comply with all safety measures as I did when I came last September. And, I might add, I was very often the only one with a mask outside the hotel when the majority of others were locals.

  2. Anne-Marie Davey Reply

    Totally agree Richard Greaves. It beholds everyone of us to keep others safe.

  3. Jill Platts Reply

    Agree Mary Gray we were there October last year and we observed all the rules. We are desperate to visit again September/October this year

  4. Anna Reply

    Most people don’t realise how far 2 metres actually is. Measure it on the floor. You can hold an outstretched walking stick and it is still a distance beyond. We return on 2 June and I can just envisage my husband waving his stick at everyone crowding his space, especially in Pingo Doce!
    However, I am looking forward to eating out of doors after our long hard winter!

