Air Nostrum has decided to schedule two new routes to Madeira from July 2023.

The Spanish company, through the air carrier Iberia, starts operating to the Region from the cities of Valencia and Málaga, with the inaugural flights scheduled for the 18th of July next year.

The operation will last through the summer and is expected to end on September 12, 2023.

From Jornal Madeira

