Faldo praises engineers and landscape of Ponta do Pargo

Nick Faldo, a PGA Tour golfer who has been considered the best golfer on the world circuit several times and designer of the Ponta do Pargo golf course, stated that the biggest challenge in building the new project was the engineering aspect and that “good engineers were needed because there is a lot of earthworks” and the construction of “water lines”, in addition to the terrain of the course requiring the use of many technical solutions.

“These engineers were very intelligent in this work on the golf course”, he praised, not yet knowing when the 18-hole sports infrastructure will be completed: “There is still a lot of work to be done, but possibly in 2026”, he pointed out, remembering that the construction of a course with this specificity “always takes a long time”.

Still, he says he is facing an “incredibly dramatic field, it’s going to be incredible, it’s going to be amazing to play here”, he predicted.

The construction of the course at Ponta do Pargo will cost around 14 million euros. Miguel Albuquerque highlights that it will be “one of the most beautiful courses in Europe”, which “will completely change the western part of Madeira”.

Statements made during a lengthy visit to the course that brought together several figures linked to Madeiran golf.

From Diário Notícias

