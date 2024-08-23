The Madeira fire is “practically consolidated”, according to the most recent assessment by regional authorities.

The flames that started on August 14th in the municipality of Ribeira Brava continue with the existence of “some hot spots”, in the Central Mountain Range (Pico Ruivo) and in Ponta do Sol (Lombada).

This Friday, the helicopter (H-35), two Canadair planes, more than a dozen vehicles and more than 110 operational personnel were mobilized in the area of operations, comprising the Fire Departments of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, the Joint Operational Force (FOCON), volunteer firefighters from the Azores, elements of the National Republican Guard, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation and the Public Security Police, duly coordinated by the elements assigned to the Regional Civil Protection Service.

According to the Regional Civil Protection Service, Canadair aircraft carried out 18 discharges on active fires in Pico Ruivo and Ponta do Sol (Lombada), totaling 26 discharges since their arrival.

In turn, the helicopter (H-35) carried out a total of 327 drops since August 14, to support the operators in directly fighting the fire and, today alone, “this aerial vehicle carried out 57 drops”.

The same statement also highlights the role of volunteers from the Madeira Delegation of the Portuguese Red Cross “who have been assisting all rescue efforts in the Region in the pre-hospital emergency area, freeing up firefighters to fight the fire”.

From Diário Notícias

