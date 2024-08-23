Landslide in Faial “has nothing to do with the fires”, says Eduardo Jesus

Eduardo Jesus, regional secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture, said this afternoon that the landslide that killed a 21-year-old woman in Levada da Água de Alto, in Faial, “has nothing to do with the fires”.

On the sidelines of the presentation of the Madeira Wine Festival, the government official deeply regretted the situation, considering that it is a “natural risk” of walking on these routes.

“Anyone runs the risk of this happening, despite all the care taken by the IFCN with regard to the conservation and maintenance of the tracks,” he highlighted.

The secretary assured that the Regional Government is monitoring the case, being in contact with the family and providing all the assistance and support that is necessary at this time.

From Jornal Madeira

