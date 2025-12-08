IFCN closes hiking trails due to bad weather

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, IP-RAM, informs that, since a weather warning has been issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) for the Region, all classified hiking trails in the RAM will be closed tomorrow for safety reasons.

In addition to this information, the Forest Road that connects Eira do Serrado to Pico do Areeiro will remain closed during the same period.

The IFCN urges the public and visitors to strictly follow the guidelines of the Civil Protection authorities and to avoid any risky behavior.

IFCN also requests that any incidents detected along the trails, such as fallen rocks, branches, trees, or other anomalies, be reported to the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, IP-RAM.

