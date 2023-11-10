Tourists were surprised with bills in 2008

A trip down memory lane with the Diário Notícias.

It was 2008 when a piece of news from DIÁRIO reported the surprise of some tourists when faced with bills to pay, following mountain rescues, normally due to falls in levadas.

At the time, it was up to each corporation to apply their respective rates. In the case of volunteer firefighters, this responsibility lay with the association by which they are represented. Municipal firefighters had prices set by their respective authorities.

The Diário reported rescues that could amount to 700 euros, depending on the number of hours spent (which could result in overtime for operators), as well as the number of vehicles and material involved. “Even when taken by surprise, tourists almost always do not refuse to pay the amount”, said our morning newspaper. These payments were mostly made through travel insurance, which included clauses for these accidents.

Rocha da Silva, who at the time was regional director of Forests, admitted that someone had to pay.

Currently, this type of service provided by fire brigades continues to be billed and paid for. However, many invoices have remained unpaid, as reported by DIÁRIO in its printed edition of May 11, 2023. As for the use of the helicopter, the amounts to be charged were still to be ‘established’ and, at the moment, it will continue to be be ‘free’.

