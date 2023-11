An Italian tourist, around 40 years old, got lost this morning in the mountains of Porto Moniz.

The alert was given to the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, at 10:30 am, who left the barracks in search of the foreigner.

It was necessary to use tools to cut the bush with the collaboration of a forest police officer, but the tourist was eventually found at 1:20 pm.

He was in good health, with only bruises, but did not require medical attention.

From Diário Notícias

