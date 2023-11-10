Ponta do Sol invests 170 thousand euros in the Christmas season

Ponta do Sol City Council is already preparing for the Christmas season and it is already known that the municipality will invest around 170 thousand euros in decorations so that it once again becomes a mandatory stopping point. This is a considerable investment by the municipality on the west coast, considering that it represents an increase, in terms of investment, by almost 39% compared to the past.

The contracts have been concluded and can be analyzed on the website of the Institute of Public Markets for Real Estate and Construction , which shows that it was the same two companies that carried out the decorations in 2022 by direct agreement.

Luxstar will be responsible for providing electrical and decorative installation services, worth 73 thousand euros, while Irmãos Leça will be responsible for selling decorative materials and providing decoration services in different spaces in the town of Ponta do Sol and nativity scenes in the three parishes within the scope. of the ‘Vila Natal 2023’ project, totaling 96,227 euros.

Everything so that nothing is missing from the magic of Christmas that residents and visitors usually demand in this upcoming season, a moment of great symbolism and tradition in which the main objective is to celebrate the true Madeiran Christmas spirit from the 7th of December to the 7th of January .

Over the next few days, the streets will be decorated with traditional Christmas decorations in an attempt to reflect a little of the history and traditions of Ponta do Sol. It will be an “explosion of colors” that, the municipality intends, will give “more life to Christmas nights da Vila” and that transports everyone who visits the municipality to a “truly magical place” and has a “unique experience”, these were the president’s wishes in 2022.

From Diário Notícias

