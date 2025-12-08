Rain warning level rises to orange for the south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira.

As expected the warning level for rain has risen to orange, and also note all levadas and trails will be closed tomorrow 9th December.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), the warning for heavy rain has been raised to orange for the south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira. The warning is in effect between 6:00 AM and noon on December 9th, tomorrow.

Then, between 12:00 and 15:00, the warning changes to yellow. The forecast indicates persistent, and sometimes heavy, precipitation, which may be accompanied by thunderstorms.

The IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere) maintains the yellow warning for heavy rain on the north coast of Madeira, valid between 6 am and 3 pm on December 9th, tomorrow. The same warning applies to rough seas, which are in effect between 3 pm on Monday, December 8th, and midnight on Wednesday, December 10th, with waves from the Northwest quadrant between 4 and 4.5 meters.

Regarding Porto Santo, the yellow warning for rough seas is in effect between 3 pm on Monday, December 8th, and midnight on Wednesday, December 10th, with waves from the Northwest quadrant between 4 and 4.5 meters. Regarding precipitation, which will be heavy at times and may be accompanied by thunderstorms, the warning is valid between 6 am and 3 pm on Tuesday, December 9th, recommending caution in coastal activities and navigation.

