“Operational issues” prevent newspapers from going to Porto Santo.

Residents and visitors of Porto Santo are unable to purchase the two daily newspapers published and printed in Madeira today.

From what we have been able to ascertain, this situation has been recurring since the Binter flight schedule, which provides the inter-island connection, was brought forward to 7:30 am.

Copies of DIÁRIO de Notícias and JM arrive at Madeira International Airport well in advance, but end up not being loaded onto the plane due to the lack of security available to check the cargo using the X-ray system. Given this limitation, the newspapers only travel on the late-day flight, scheduled for 8 pm.

Consequently, the morning newspapers arrive in Porto Santo late at night, depriving subscribers and readers of timely access to printed information.

Today, the situation is aggravated by the fact that the Lobo Marinho ship will not be making its usual maritime connection due to adverse weather forecasts. Therefore, DIÁRIO and JM are expected to arrive on the island only around 9 pm.

This inconvenience has been causing increasing discomfort, as well as a firm protest from the company responsible for sending the cargo to Porto Santo.

