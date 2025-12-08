Strong waves in Calheta swept away two children and an adult.

At least two children and one adult were swept away by a wave moments ago in the Paul do Mar area, in Calheta.

According to what could be ascertained, locals even threw buoys, managing to prevent the worst from happening.

An ambulance from the Calheta Volunteer Fire Department and another from the Ribeira Brava Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

The severity of the injuries is not yet known, but the victims will be transported to the local health center.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the Funchal Port Authority issued a level six severe weather warning for Madeira. In addition, it updated the warnings for rough seas and strong winds, which are expected to remain in effect until 6:00 AM tomorrow, December 9th.

From Diário Notícias

