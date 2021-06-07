Although the UK has imposed certain rules on confinement on its countrymen, the British continue to come to Porto Santo.

This morning two flights arrived from London and Manchester. The B737 – 800 aircraft each carried more than 70 passengers.

TAP, which landed shortly after 11 am, also transported more than 90 passengers.

With these numbers, 200 passengers should have landed this morning at Porto Santo International Airport, not counting the Binter flight that has been traveling for a week and a half with many passengers, whether local, regional, continental or even from other nationalities .

Despite the pandemic and the English restrictions, what is really giving are the holidays and the Autonomous Region of Madeira thanks, in particular the ‘Golden Island’.

From Diário Notícias