The tunnel connecting the Arco da Calheta to Calheta is closed, as is the access through the village of Calheta.

Therefore, you can only get to Calheta by the Regional Road, through Loreto.

Jornal Madeira knows that PSP is in both roundabouts controlling traffic.

The wind is not making life easier for Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, so much so that the flames from the Arco da Calheta have already spread to the other side of the expressway, which is an area where there is a lot of sugarcane.

As was reported, the fire is a rekindling, as at night the firefighters had already been called to the scene.