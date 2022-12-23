‘SPIRIT OF DISCOVERY’ IS TODAY ON THE NORTH PIER OF THE PORT OF FUNCHAL

The ‘Spirit of Discovery’ arrived this morning, from Southampton, to the port of Funchal, with 912 passengers, mostly English, and 496 crew.

The ship stays in Madeira for 9 hours and departs at 4 pm, bound for Las Palmas.

The ship started this 21-night “festive and traditional” cruise in Southampton on the 18th of this month. Today, it is in the port of Funchal and stops in La Palma, Las Palmas, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Agadir, Casablanca, Gibraltar, Lisbon, Porto, A Coruña and Portsmouth, where the cruise ends on January 8th.

Like this: Like Loading...