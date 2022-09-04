SEE THE OUTLINE OF WHAT THE NEW FUNCHAL TUNNEL WILL LOOK LIKE

The new Funchal tunnel, whose urgency has been talked about continuously, is today unraveled by JM in a sketch, it should be noted, which presents the connection between Campo da Barca and the new hospital. It will include distribution areas in São Martinho, São Pedro and Santa Maria Maior and is almost on the border with Santo António, São Roque and Imaculado.

The Regional Government itself concluded that there was a need to relieve traffic congestion at the entrances and exits of the expressway, in accessing several parishes in Funchal, a growing problem that is taking on proportions of systematic traffic jams, especially at peak times.

Albuquerque made known the need for the new tunnel work to be transversal to Funchal, passing through several parishes, and in the JM sketch – by the hand of graphic designer Lucy Martins –, the new route actually starts in São Martinho, in Santa Rita, ‘ roça’ Santo António, ‘catching’ the density of the entire area of ​​São Martinho, also São Pedro, here on the borders with São Roque and Imaculado, and also Santa Maria Maior, heading towards São Gonçalo.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...