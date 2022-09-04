Government remains available to support London Porto Santo route

The president of the Regional Government stated a moment ago that his executive remains available to financially support the IATA winter air operation between London and Porto Santo.

The reaction comes the day after easyJet confirmed the cancellation of the route at this time of year, news that was otherwise advanced by the DIÁRIO, contradicting what was the airline’s initial guarantee.

“We maintain support for this or another company that is interested because one of the objectives was to boost golf in Porto Santo”, he said on the sidelines of the celebrations of the Bom Jesus party that takes place in the parish of Ponta Delgada.

From Diário Notícias

