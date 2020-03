The PSP Rapid Intervention Brigade has just been called to an establishment in the tourist area of ​​Funchal.

According to an eye witness, JM reveals that the terrace is full of people preparing for dinner.

Allegedly, the rules of social distance were not being respected and the authorities were called to that establishment on Estrada Monumental.

Note that among the various rules imposed in recent days is the necessary spacing between tables on terraces or other public spaces.

From JM